HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 245

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kimberly Stone, 21, was cited for speed.

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 100 block of Josie Avenue reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.

Sept. 25

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Logan Mason, 19, was cited for expired tags.

Nicholas McKenzie, 29, was arrested for failure to appear.

Jacob Wright, 35, was arrested for failure to appear.

Austyn Goddard, 19, was arrested for breaking and entering and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A 17-year-old male was arrested for breaking and entering.

A 17-year-old male was arrested fortwo counts of breaking and entering, theft and receiving stolen property.