Dog Pound Pet of the Week

The Highland County Pound Pet of the Week is Taz, a brindle blonde with amber eyes. Even though he was surrendered by his owner, Taz remains a happy, playful guy, who is people and dog friendly. He loves attention, and with his unusual looks and engaging personality, he makes friends easily. This 1-year old, mixed-breed boy weighs 48 pounds and is already neutered. He’s just looking for a home and a playmate. To meet Taz, make an appointment with the dog warden by calling 937-393-8191.

