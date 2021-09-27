Community control for two felons

A Greenfield man was sentenced to three years of community control last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Oistin Lightner, 20, was sentenced on one count of grand theft of firearms, a third-degree felony.

According to the judgment entry from the Highland County Common Pleas Court, Lightner must successfully complete the Massie House program and aftercare. If he violates any of the community control sanctions, he will have to serve 36 months in prison and pay a $10,000 fine.

According to court records, on Feb. 5, 2021, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible burglary at 532 Foraker St. in Greenfield. Eventually, it was found that various firearms, as well as other items, were missing. C. Lightner including an American Tactical AR-15 with four magazines, Remington 1911 RIS in .45 caliber, Savage Arms bolt action rifle in 22LR with scope, Ruger 10/22, various ammunition and a PlayStation 4 with two controllers.

Lacey Hensley, 26, Sardinia, was sentenced to three years of community control for obstructing justice, a third-degree felony. Court records said Hensley was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket. The judgment entry said that if she violates any of the community control/drug court conditions, she will be sentenced to 36 months in prison and must pay a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, on April 2, 2021, at about 7:54 p.m., the Hillsboro Police Department received multiple 911 transfer calls about an active domestic disturbance happening at the front yard of 435 S. High St. The callers said that a mail subject shoved a female off the porch onto the ground and then the male grabbed the female’s leg and dragged her back onto the porch and back into the residence. A sergeant and officer arrived at the scene at around 7:57 p.m. The officer went to the back of the residence while the sergeant went to the front door.

After the sergeant found several items in the house destroyed, he ran ti the rear of the residence where he saw that the officer had his weapon pulled and aimed at the basement door. The officer told the sergeant that he was struck in the face and eye by the subject and that the male then took the officer’s taser. The sergeant notified dispatch that an officer had been assaulted and requested a squad. The sergeant saw the male subject run inside the basement and close the door, according to court records.

He was eventually caught after a foot chase.

