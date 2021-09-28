Adena offering flu and Covid shots

Adena Now Offering Flu Shot Clinics

Same Visit COVID-19 Vaccinations Also Available

Avoiding the flu this season takes one simple step — getting an influenza vaccine. Adena Health System offers many flu shot clinics making it easy for you and your family to get vaccinated.

Adena is offering flu shots by appointment at any of its family medicine, primary care and pediatric locations. Flu vaccinations are also available at all Adena Urgent Care locations in Chillicothe, Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson and Waverly.

Adena is also offering curbside flu shots at a number of its clinics on selected dates. For curbside services, credit/debit cards will be accepted for self-pay and insurance cards taken for others. No scheduling is required.

Individuals 18 years of age and older wishing to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination as well may do so safely during the same primary care or pediatric visit as their flu shot.

Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, it’s more important than ever for people to get their flu shot. Adena experts recommend getting flu shots as soon as possible in order to prevent contracting the flu which could leave people more susceptible to additional coronavirus infection and serious illness. A flu shot not only protects the individual, but it protects others by limiting the chances of flu virus contraction and spread.

For children older than 6 months and adults, the flu shot can prevent them from getting sick, prevent flu-related hospitalizations and potentially lessen symptoms or length of illness should they get a strain of the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older, including the elderly and pregnant women, receive an annual flu shot. Flu shots taken by pregnant women can protect their babies from the flu after birth.

Most insurance companies cover the cost of a flu shot, but patients may want to check with their insurance provider if they are unsure.

To learn more, visit Adena.org/flushot.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.