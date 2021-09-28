Greenfield School Board president facing felony theft charge

The president of the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools Board of Education is facing a fourth-degree felony count of theft.

Charley A. Roman, of South Salem, was indicted on the charge July 9 of this year, according to Ross County Common Pleas Court.

According to the indictment, beginning July 24, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2019, in Ross County, Roman “did with purpose to deprive the owner of property or services, knowingly obtain or exert control over said property or services, by deception, the value of the said property or services being $7,500 or more but less than $150,000…”

On Sept. 23 of this year, an order was filed with the court setting an arraignment in the case for 11 a.m. Oct. 1 to consider a diversion application and change of plea.

Greenfield Superintendent Quincey Gray said she could not comment on a personal matter involving a school board member.

Roman https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_Roman-1-2.jpg Roman