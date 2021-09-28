Chamber dinner theme is Autumn Night in the Country

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 31st annual dinner, themed Autumn Night in the Country, at Back Room Paradise in Hillsboro on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The chamber works to support initiatives promoting the local business community.

“We are an advocate for our business members through workforce development initiatives along with local, state and federal advocacy efforts,” said Highland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jamie Wheeler. “Don’t miss the opportunity to maximize exposure to your business at the chamber’s largest networking event.” said Wheeler.

There are four levels of sponsorship packages available to local businesses:

* Platinum ($1,000) — 8 tickets, one reserved dining table, premium recognition on event signage

* Gold ($500) — 6 tickets, prominent recognition on event signage

* Silver ($250) — 4 tickets, recognition on event signage

* Bronze ($125) — 2 tickets, recognition on table signage

The original deadline for purchasing tickets has passed, but for more information call the chamber at 937 393-1111 or email at info@thehighlandchamber.com.

