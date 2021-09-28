Radio-a-thon to support SATH’s KAMP Dovetail

SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) will host its 19th annual fundraising radio-a-thon Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from the C-103 radio station in West Union.

Linda Allen,SATH executive director, said the organization is relying heavily on this year’s radio-a-thon because of the impact of COVID-19 on other fundraising activities. The many holiday-themed events typically held to support the cause were cancelled during the past year.

“We’re used to having a fundraiser every month,” said Allen. “We’re picking up the pieces from Covid and moving forward to have as many events as we can.”

She said she hopes to raise at least $10,000 from the radio-a-thon.

Proceeds from the event will be used to support KAMP (Kids and Motivated People) Dovetail, a five-day, four-night annual volunteer-run summer camp at the Rocky Lake State Park serving children with special needs. More than 300 special needs children attend the camp each year, and it is supported approximately 400 volunteers.

The camp primarily serves special needs children in Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties, but is available to those in 30 of Ohio’s counties.

Each child at the camp is teamed up with a personal volunteer to ensure the best experience for every participant.

This year’s KAMP Dovetail will be mark the camp’s 40th year. “We are going to have a big celebration, and we are hoping to go back to our full camp of 300 campers in 2022,” said Allen. Allen estimated it will cost about $75,000 to run this year’s camp.

Listeners can tune into the event on C-103 or 99.5 “The Edge” on the night of the radio-a-thon. Parents and guests will share stories on the air about how the program has helped children with special needs.

Allen encouraged candidates running for local government offices to call and show their support for KAMP Dovetail during the radio-a-thon for an opportunity to promote their campaigns.

Donations can be made prior to the radio-a-thon by contacting Allen at 937-366-6657. The donations will be announced on the radio. Those who wish to make an on-air pledge can call 800-326-9722 or 937 544-9722 or visit the station during the broadcast.

