New Covid case numbers drop

Highland County is seeing 27 new COVID-19 cases each day, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker on Tuesday, which is a significant change from Sept. 20 when the county was averaging 46 new COVID-19 cases per day.

The Highland County Health Department said on its Facebook page that it will hold a Drive-Thru COVID-19/Flu Shot Clinic at Liberty Park in Hillsboro on Monday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It said the clinic will offer the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, plus regular dose flu shots, high dose flu shots and Flu Blok (egg free).

However, the post said the health department has a limited supply of the high dose and Flu Blok shots. It said people can receive both the flu shot and the COVID-19 shot at the same time. It also said that the location will be moved to the Highland County Health Department at 1487 N. High St., Suite 400, if there is inclement weather.

Highland County has continued its stay in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID Data Tracker on Tuesday. There are four different levels of community transmission – Low, Moderate, Substantial and High. Highland County is currently in the “High” designation.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 34.88 percent for starting their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Tuesday.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 53.85 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 49.99 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 31.66 percent.

The full statistics for Highland County can be seen below:

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 869 people, or 7.81 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,133 people, or 22.95 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,337 people, or 27.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,775 people, or 33.69 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,678 people, or 46.24 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,759 people, or 57.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,668 people, or 64.43 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,473 people, or 69.31 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,044 people, or 69.51 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,311 people, or 67.47 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 723 people, or 6.50 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 944 people, or 19.12 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,132 people, or 23.48 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,579 people, or 29.97 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,421 people, or 41.81 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,657 people, or 54.38 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,550 people, or 59.87 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,413 people, or 66.21 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 991 people, or 65.98 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,253 people, or 64.49 percent, have completed their vaccines.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

