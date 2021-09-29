COVID-19, flu vaccines being offered by HCHD

The Highland County Health Department announced Wednesday that will be offering both COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics over the next few weeks.

The following clinics will be held, according to Brittane Dance, emergency response coordinator for the health department:

* Thursday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson) will be available at the health department, 1487 N. High St., Hillsboro. You can schedule an appointment online at https://hchdcovidvax.timetap.com/, call 937-393-1941 or walk in for an appointment.

* Monday, Oct. 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson) will be available at Liberty Park. Schedule an appointment online at https://hchdcovidandfludrivethru.timetap.com/ or call 937-393-1941.

* Wednesday, Oct. 6 and Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson) will be available at the health department. Schedule an appointment online at https://hchdcovidvax.timetap.com/, call 937-393-1941 or walk in for an appointment.

* Thursday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a drive-through clinic for the flu vaccine only will be held at the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, 204 N. East St., Hillsboro. Schedule an appointment online at https://hchddrivethruflupcjfd.timetap.com or call 937-393-1941.

At each COVID-19 clinic, the health department will be offering, first, second and third doses, if applicable.

The health department released the following information booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

* The FDA and CDC have approved booster doses for the Pfizer vaccine for specific groups of people. Booster doses for vaccines are used to increase the level of protection that a vaccine provides to people. The following groups have been identified for boosters:

* People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

* People ages 50-64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

* People ages 18-49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

* People ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

* The booster vaccine approval is for the Pfizer vaccine only and is not approved for the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Boosters for other vaccine brands may come in the future, but right now booster doses are for the Pfizer vaccine only.

* You should not mix vaccine types. If you originally received Moderna, you are not recommended to get a Pfizer booster.

* Third doses are approved for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people who are immunocompromised. This is different from booster doses, but it can be confusing. If you have questions about whether you are considered immunocompromised, contact your health care provider.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 34.93 percent for starting their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Wednesday.

The state average for “vaccine started” is 53.91 percent, which is significantly more than the Highland County average.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 50.04 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 31.68 percent.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/09/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-6.jpg

Booster shots also available for some at-risk groups