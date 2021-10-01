Hello! I hope everyone is enjoying the recipes. This week in the kitchen with Sharon is my niece, Taylor Ann Roades Hemming.

Taylor sent this great recipe to me after fixing it for her family Sunday evening. Taylor is my niece and is one of my favorite people — being married to a marine (Cody) and just moving back to Hillsboro last November so she and the boys could be closer to family — she is a great wife and mother of two little boys, Coleson and Branson. Taylor is not only a wife and mother of two, but is a surgical technologist at Highland District hospital. She has a very busy life, so it means a lot to Taylor to have these simple recipes so she can have a nice meal for her family.

This meal would be great served with a salad and maybe rice. What a perfect meal.

Thank you, Taylor, for sharing this great recipe with all of us, and know that you are the sweetest and kindness person I know.

Creamy garlic chicken

What you will need

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 cup shredded Italian blend cheese

1/2 cup of shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup of cream cheese (softened is great because it’s easier to work with, but if you’re in a hurry, no biggie

1 Tsp. of minced garlic

1 Tsp. Italian seasoning (1/2 teaspoon if your kids prefer less seasoning)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, Italian cheese, minced garlic and Italian seasoning.

3. Prepare baking dish with non-stick spray.

4. Place chicken in prepared 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish.

5. Add salt and pepper to taste (if desired).

6. Evenly spread the garlic cream mixture on top of the chicken using spatula,

7. Cover with foil and bake for about 45 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

8. Remove the foil.

9. Sprinkle with cheddar cheese on top of each piece of chicken.

10. Cook, uncovered, an additional five minutes or until the cheese is melted.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.