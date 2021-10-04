Spike, a stocky, boxer mix, 68 pounds and about 2 years old, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Although comfortable around new people and pretty laid back in general, he acts like an idiot when someone approaches the kennel, jumping straight up and barking so no one can see what a good dog he could be. Spike is one of 27 dogs in the 20-dog capacity pound, so he’s hoping for treats, a little quiet and someone with a little understanding. To meet and walk Spike, make an appointment by calling 937-393-8191.

