Homicide suspect chased thru county

Highland County sheriff’s deputies and Lynchburg police officers assisted in the chase and apprehension of a murder suspect, who later died from what authorities say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday night.

“We had units assisting after Clermont County started the pursuit,” said Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera. “The chase went over to Brown County and back into Highland County and then into Clinton County where it ultimately ended.”

Jason Metcalfe, 41, is suspected of being involved in a fight with Timothy Vogel, 32, early Friday afternoon in the Lake Lorelei community in Brown County, and then fatally shooting Vogel.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, in a news release, stated that deputies “engaged in the pursuit of a suspect believed to be responsible for a homicide in Brown County earlier in the day. The pursuit traveled through multiple counties and involved multiple law enforcement jurisdictions. Upon entering Clinton County the suspect vehicle continued to elude authorities until stop sticks were deployed near S.R. 134 south and Patch Road in Clark Township by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“The suspect vehicle came to a stop a short time later, at which time the driver exited the vehicle and displayed a weapon. Shots were fired and the driver of the suspect vehicle was injured. Officers on the scene rendered care to the driver until Clark Township Fire and EMS arrived and requested a medical helicopter for transport,” the news release said. “The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is leading the investigation at the request of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.”

BCI’s investigation remains active and ongoing, stated a Monday morning email from Steve Irwin, press secretary for the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Once BCI’s investigation is complete, it will be referred to the Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney, said Irwin.

With Ohio BCI now in charge of the investigation, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office stated that there would be no further information released from its office.

A preliminary report from an autopsy conducted by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office indicated that Metcalfe’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, Irwin said.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Metcalfe https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Metcalfe-mug-1.jpg Metcalfe

Man killed at Lake Lorelei; suspect reportedly took own life after pursuit