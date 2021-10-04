Festival features pumpkin cannon

The 13th annual Wheat Ridge Olde Thyme Herb Fair & Harvest Celebration will be held Oct. 8 through Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day in the heart of the Wheat Ridge Amish community at 817 Tater Ridge Rd.

The festival boasts more than 150 vendors including artisans, crafters and antique dealers. Herbs and herbal products as well as locally produced and from scratch foods will also be featured.

The event is coordinated by Kim Erwin, her husband Herb, and her son Brad. Erwin said she aims to keep the festival authentic. “My first rule since our first year still stands true — if you’re going to be a crafter make it yourself, and don’t bring anything from Hobby Lobby or Michael’s and say it’s yours,” said Erwin. Additionally, she said antique dealers are not to sell reproductions.

As the festival is family-friendly, games of chance are not part of the event.

Foods featured at the celebration include Amish soft-dough pretzels, pulled pork, fried fish, country ham, and fresh home-raised beef. A variety of sweets and deserts will also be available. Thousands of pumpkins, gourds, squash and mums will be for sale.

Other features include a life-sized horse fashioned by a legally blind blacksmith and a chance to shoot the “Pumpkin Cannon.”

The Erwin family purchased the cannon about 12 years ago in New York. “We’ve had pumpkins for sale at the farm for probably 30 years, and I thought the cannon would add a different flavor to the festival,” said Evans.

The cannon propels a 6-inch pumpkin out of a 26-foot barrel under a hundred pounds of pressure from a half to three quarters of a mile at 150 miles per hour. Attendees can purchase two turns shooting the cannon for $5.

Nearly 20,000 people visited the festival during its three-day stay last year. “I think we’ll have a larger crowd this year because Covid restrictions have been lifted, and people are more comfortable getting out,” said Evans. “Come out and enjoy a unique festival!”

