County schools have more than 25 new Covid cases

Highland County schools saw more than 25 new COVID-19 cases from Sept. 20-26, according to an Ohio Department of Health (ODH) system on Monday that documents how each school in the county is faring with COVID-19 during the 2021-22 school year.

Following are the total number of COVID-19 cases each county school has had during the entirety of the pandemic as well as the number of new cases those schools had Sept. 20-26:

* Bright Local School District had no new student or staff cases. It has had 20 total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Fairfield Local School District had three new student cases and one new staff case. It has had 45 total student cases and 15 total staff cases.

* Greenfield Exempted Village School District had nine new student cases and one new staff case. It has had 98 total student cases and 16 total staff cases.

* Highland County Board of DD had no new student or staff cases and has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Preschool had no new student but one new staff case. It has had two total student cases and three total staff cases.

* The Hillsboro Christian Academy Private School had no new student but one new staff case. It has had two total student cases and three total staff cases.

* Hillsboro City School District had five new student cases and three new staff cases. It has had 85 total student cases and 16 total staff cases.

* Lynchburg-Clay Local School District had two new student cases but no new staff cases. It has had 18 total student cases and two total staff cases.

* St. Mary Catholic Preschool had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

* St. Mary Catholic Private School had two new student cases but no new staff cases. It has had three total student cases and one total staff case so far this school year.

* Stonewall Academy had no new student or staff cases. It has had no total student or staff cases so far this school year.

Highland County is seeing 22 new COVID-19 cases each day, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker.

Highland County continues its stay in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker which was last updated on Monday.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 35.17 percent for starting their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Monday. The state average for “vaccine started” is 54.16 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 50.38 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 32.02 percent.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

