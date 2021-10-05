Healthy Senior Expo

A Healthy Halloween Senior Expo with around 30 vendors, free prizes, corn hole and bunco tournaments, bingo, a costume contest and more will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 outside in the parking lot beside the Highland County Senior Citizens Center in Hillsboro.

“Since it’s an outdoor event, masks are welcome but not required,” said Mechelle Frost, executive director of the center. “That’s why we’re having it outside, because we don’t think we can social distance inside.”

Part of Muntz Street, where the center is located, will be blocked off and a Hillsboro police officer will be on hand to help visitors park.

The event will be cancelled in the event of bad weather.

“You don’t have to be a member, you just have to be a senior citizen. You don’t have to be a resident of Hillsboro or Highland County. You just have to be a senior to come on down,” Frost said.

She said there will be close to 30 vendors at the event offering information and free giveaways. A lunch of homemade noodles and barbecue sandwiches, along with snacks and drinks, will be available for purchase. Deejay Rockin’ Ron will be spinning classic hits.

There will be corn hole and bunco tournaments, games of bingo, and a costume contest.

“In the past we’ve had a lot of participants in the costume contest, but you don’t have to dress up. It’s just something to do for some extra fun,” Frost said.

Everything will be held outdoors in the parking lot next to the senior center building. Once visitors are parked, they are free to walk around, visit the vendors and participate in any activity they like.

Each vendor will be decorating a pumpkin and the guests will be able to vote to help their favorite win a prize.

There will be drawings for several prizes donated by the vendors along with other door prizes. Each person entering the event site will receive a ticket for the drawings. But each person will receive one extra ticket for each roll of paper towels they donate to the event.

Frost said the paper towels will be used at the senior center.

The Highland County Senior Citizen Center will host a Healthy Halloween Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Pictured above is a scene from the 2018 senior expo held inside the center. This year’s expo will be held outside in the senior center parking lot. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Senior-Expo-pic-1.jpg The Highland County Senior Citizen Center will host a Healthy Halloween Senior Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Pictured above is a scene from the 2018 senior expo held inside the center. This year’s expo will be held outside in the senior center parking lot. Times-Gazette file photo

Halloween-themed event will be held outdoors