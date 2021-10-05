Grand jury indicts eleven

A Hillsboro man who was indicted for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, was among 11 people indicted Tuesday by a Highland County grand jury.

Jonathon Peterson, 24, Hillsboro, was indicted on two counts of rape.

According to the indictment from the Highland County Common Pleas Court, for both counts, on or around the period of June 1, 2014, and then continuing through Aug. 1, 2014, in Highland County, Peterson had sexual conduct with a victim who was not Peterson’s spouse and was living separate and apart from him. The indictment also said the victim was less than 13 years old and less than 10 years old.

Thomas Malone, 42, Hillsboro, was indicted for felonious assault on a peace officer, a first-degree felony; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

According to the indictment for the first count, on or around Aug. 11, 2021, and in Highland County, Malone caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a deputy with a deadly weapon or deadly ordnance, a Ford Explorer.

The indictment also said that on or around Aug. 11, 2021, in Highland County, for the second count, Malone operated a motor vehicle to willingly elude or flee a police officer following receiving a visible or audible signal from a police officer to stop the vehicle. It also said the operation of the vehicle was a substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property.

Michael Orr and John Richards, 37 and 41, respectively, both of Sardinia, were both indicted for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the indictment, for the first count, on or around June 25, 2021, in Highland County, Orr and Richards knowingly by force, stealth or deception trespassed on the land or premises of someone with the purpose to commit a felony.

For the second count, the indictment said Orr and Richards, on or around June 25, 2021, in Highland County, tried to deprive the owner of his property, and knowingly obtained the following: Milwaukee saws, Milwaukee impacts, Milwaukee batteries and chargers, Milwaukee sawzall with blades, Milwaukee metal sheer attachment, Stihl chainsaws as well as other various items without the consent of the owner, who gave consent to say the property was valued at equal to or greater than $1,000 but less than $7,500.

Also indicted on Tuesday were:

* Ryan Wilson, 28, Hillsboro, for theft by deception, a fifth-degree felony.

* Michael Riley, 48, Hillsboro, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

* Ryan McClure, 28, Hillsboro, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

* Karissa Purcell, 31, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Katie Creed, 36, Washington Court House, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* James Picklesimer, 38, New Holland, for aggravated possession of meth, a fifth-degree felony.

* Ryan Henderson, 21, Bainbridge, for aggravated possession of meth, a first-degree felony; aggravated possession of meth, a first-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

