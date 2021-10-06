History comes alive

The stories of six of Greenfield’s notable historical figures will be rekindled when they are portrayed by local residents during the annual Greenfield Historical Society Ghost walk Monday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. at the village’s Old Burying Grounds, the cemetery adjacent to Travellers Rest.

Attendees will be regaled with the tales of the “ghosts” as they stroll by each of their gravesites.

“This year we’ve set up a bigger sound system so people can be separated, and we have a patio on the back of Traveler’s Rest, so if people want to set a lawn chair down they don’t have to walk around the cemetery,” said Greenfield Historical Society Assistant Treasurer Stuart McNeil. “They will still be able to hear the performances.”

Shirley Shields and other volunteers worked to make the event possible.

Mitchell Murray, a first cousin to Murray-Fettro Funeral Home founder James Murray, will be depicted by Otis Wagner.

Eric Salyers will play Henry Mackerley, who was a clothier in a family of inventors.

Terry Washburn will assume the role of Robert Waddle, the son of a Revolutionary War soldier who served under George Washington.

The role of abolitionist Mary Homan Hyer, whose son was an officer in the Civil War and went on to become a state senator, will be assumed by Loretta Hurley.

Heather Walker will appear as Margaret Hackett, the wife of an African American barber who helped start the African Methodist Church in Greenfield.

Woodbridge Cottle, who’s daughter married the founder of the Greenfield First Presbyterian Church, will be depicted by Otis Wagner.

The event has been held since 2002.

“It’s pretty amazing that these six talented people from right here in Greenfield will be portraying these characters and telling these interesting stories,” said McNeil.

Scott Anderson portrays a person that made headstones during the Greenfield Historical Society's Ghost Walk in 2017.

