Who was your Civil War ancestor? Do you know? Most folks have at least one, according to Southern Ohio Genealogical Society (SOGS) First Vice President Mary Hawthorne. At the Thursday, Oct. 14 SOGS meeting Civil War re-enactors, like those pictured above, will be describing life as a Civil War soldier. The re-enactors will be in uniform and have weapons, typical food and eating utensils and camp gear for you to see. This will be a hybrid meeting. You can attend in person or participate online. Check SOGS.info starting Tuesday, Oct. 12 for virtual meeting information.

