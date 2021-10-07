Four sentenced to community control by court

A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to three years of community control this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Donna Hughes, 43, Hillsboro, was sentenced for one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records, Hughes must successfully complete the Brightview Substance Use Disorder program and aftercare. She must pay a monthly payment of $100 beginning Nov. 1, 2021, totaling $2,965. If she violates any of the community control sanctions, she will be sentenced to between six and 18 months in prison and fined fined $5,000.

On Dec. 8, 2020, Hughes went to Westview Motors in Hillsboro and gave the dealership a cashier’s check written with the amount of $2,965. She signed that check over as payment for a 2003 GMC Yukon, according to court records.

But on on Dec. 16, 2020, the auto dealership received a call from Merchants National Bank saying the cashier’s check from Hughes was returned from the bank it was written from, and attempts to contact Hughes were not successful. Then, on Jan. 7, an officer ran a title search through LEADS and found that the title to the 2003 GMC Yukon had been transferred to a male subject on Jan. 5. On Jan. 12, an officer contacted First American Trust and spoke to an employee who said the account number on the cashier’s check from Hughes wasn’t a valid account, according to court records.

In other news, a Hillsboro woman was sentenced to three years of community control. Cara Beickelman, 36, Hillsboro, was sentenced for one count of assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records, Beickelman must successfully complete residential treatment and aftercare at Floyd Simantel Clinic, and if she violates any of the community control sanctions she will be sentenced to between six and 18 months in prison as well as a fine of $5,000.

On or around Sept. 14, 2020, and in Highland County, Beickelman knowingly caused or tried to cause physical harm to a deputy, a peace officer, while in the commission of their official duties, court records state.

Travis Carter, 39, Hamersville, was sentenced three yeas of community control for one count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. Carter was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket. If he violates any of the community control or drug court sanctions, he will be given a prison sentence of between six to 12 months and a fine of $2,500, according to court records.

On or around June 27, 2020, an officer was working traffic control around Hillsboro City Schools when he saw a 1998 Lincoln driving 44 mph in the 20 mph school zone. The officer stopped the vehicle and the driver was identified as Carter, according to court records.

Carter told the officer he didn’t have a driver’s license, but did have a felony warrant as well as drugs in the car. Carter then consented to a search of his car and the officer found a small plastic baggy containing an unknown crystal substance, three glass smoking pipes and two small bags of marijuana. The crystal substance was sent to BCI and tested positive as meth, according to court records.

Jared Hill, 27, Hillsboro, was sentenced three years of community control for one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a fourth-degree felony.

According to court records, Hill must successfully complete treatment and aftercare and remain in jail until there is a bed available if residential treatment is recommended. He is required to pay restitution of $60 to the Highland County Drug Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

The judgment entry also said that if Hill violates any of the community control sanctions, he will be sentenced to between six and 18 months and a fine of $5,000.

On Nov. 8, 2020, a detective and special agent met with a confidential informant (CI) who arranged to meet someone to purchase meth for $60. The CI was told that one person or Hill would deliver the meth. The CI was searched and then given an audio/video recording device, according to court records.

A detective drove the CI to John Street and dropped off the informant. The CI walked to South East Street and stood behind a garage. A little time later, Hill approached the CI and handed the CI a plastic baggie containing a crystal substance, then the CI handed Hill $60. The CI then went back to the detective. Officers were able to identify Hill from surveillance footage. The substance the informant purchased was sent to BCI for testing and was identified as meth, court records state.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

