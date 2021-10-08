General Election candidates and issues listed

General Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Early voting began Oct. 5 and continues until Nov. 1. at the Highland County Board of Elections, located in the Hi-Tech Center at 1575 N. High St., Suite 200.
The office will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 22 excluding Columbus Day. Hours will be 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Oct. 25 through Oct. 29, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Oct. 30, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. Nov. 1.
Highland County Elections Administrator David Tolliver said precinct election officials are needed to work the polls on election day.
Precinct election officials must be registered to vote. High school seniors are eligible to serve as precinct election officials. Those interested must sign up by Oct. 21. Training for poll workers will be held Oct. 12, 14 and 21. For questions or to sign up to be a precinct election official, contact the board of elections at 937-393-9961.
Below are the races and issues on the ballot for Highland County.
Hillsboro President of Council
Thomas Eichinger, R
Hillsboro City Treasurer
Steven Conrad, R
Heather A. Young, D
Hillsboro City Council at Large
(three to be elected)
Jason Brown, R
Shawn Captain, D
Patty Day, R
Gregory R. Maurer, R
Patrick F. Shanahan
Patrick W. Young, D
Greenfield Council at Large
(two to be elected)
Eric M. Borsini
Phil Clyburn
Bill Sowards
Leesburg Village Council
(four to be elected)
Bob Barrett Jr.
John Michael
Kim Pavey
Blythe Pelham
Richard A. Smith
Richard Tolle
Lynchburg Village Council
(four to be elected)
Judy Lee Davis
Christine Hamlin
David Minton
Tagg J. Pendleton
Mowrystown Village Council
(four seats available)
Christopher Byrd
Jan Marie Cooper
Sandra Temple-Hatton
Mowrystown Village Mayor
Jim Allen
Stephen M. Sheeley
Brushcreek trustee
(two to be elected)
David T. Cruea
Elon Davis
Nick Greiner
Clay trustee
(two to be elected)
Kenneth L. Bohl
Brett Glover
Concord trustee
(two seats available)
Tony Gulley
Dodson trustee
(two to be elected)
Randy Mitchell
Ty Smith
Greg Tholen
Fairfield trustee
(two to be elected)
Michael Pfister
Kenneth Stevens Jr.
Hamer trustee
(two to be elected)
Jon Holbrook
Bruce Leininger
Jackson trustee
(two to be elected)
Chad Frazer
Stephen L. Waits
Liberty trustee
(two to be elected)
Tyler Kelch
Jerry Williams
Madison trustee
(two to be elected)
Josh Allen
Bruce Baird
Bill Buck
Marshall trustee
(two to be elected)
Tim Sheeley
Clint Shoemaker
New Market trustee
(two to be elected)
Scott Burnett
Kevin Fawley
Kenny Harless
Paint trustee
(two to be elected)
Josh Carroll
Kenneth Hinkle
Matthew Ingles
Steven M. Karnes
Corey J. Miller
Penn trustee
(two to be elected)
Jay E. Duncan
Zachary Stout
Derek Watson
Penn fiscal officer
Joshua L. Matthews
Salem trustee
(two to be elected)
J.R. Roush
Shane Simmons
Union trustee
(two to be elected)
Joseph R. Fraysier
Rusty Herdman
Washington trustee
(two to be elected)
Mike Countryman
Travis Mootz
Whiteoak trustee
(two to be elected)
Charles Bratton
Justin Newell
John Stephan
Brown County ESC
Governing Board Member
Jim Ferguson
Brown County ESC
Governing Board Member
(three to be elected)
Betty A. Burwinkel
James Castle
Kenneth L. Snider
Southern Ohio ESC
Sub District 3
Member of Governing Board
Todd Hixon (write-in candidate)
Southern Ohio ESC
Sub District 6
Member of Governing Board
Dennis Mount
Southern Ohio ESC
Sub District 7
Member of Governing Board
Roger West (write-in candidate)
Adams County/Ohio Valley School Board
(three to be elected)
Tyler E. Cantrell
Christi B. Countryman-Dick
Justin L. Davis
Tiffany Demint
Robin P. Lucas
Kevin Schoonover
Gay Lynn Shipley
Bright Local School Board
(two to be elected)
Steven T. Cox
Angie Wright
East Clinton School Board
(three to be elected)
Robert D. Carey
Linda Compton
Kelli Debold Jamison
Shane Walterhouse
Eastern Local School Board
(two seats available)
Edmund McVey
Fairfield Local School Board
(two to be elected)
James Craycraft
Rindy L. Matthews
Fayetteville School Board
Paula S. White
Fayetteville School Board
Merri Kay Adkins (write-in candidate)
Rachel Ray
Greenfield School Board
(three to be elected)
Rachel Brickey Fraley
Amber Iseman
Marilyn S. Mitchell
Charley Roman
Eric Zint
Hillsboro School Board
(three to be elected)
Larry W. Lyons
Beverly Rhoads
Jerry Walker
Lynchburg-Clay School Board
(two to be elected)
Susan Blankenship
Kristen L. Greenawalt
Richard L. Warner Jr.
Miami Trace School Board
(three to be elected)
Rob Dawson
Jacklyn Farrens
David D. Miller
Hillsboro City Council Ward 1
Adam Wilkin, R
Hillsboro City Council Ward 2
Don Storer, R
Shannon Tise, D
Hillsboro City Council Ward 3
Dan Baucher
Hillsboro City Council Ward 4
Mary Stanforth, D
Issues
Issue 1: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Sinking Spring – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Sinking Spring for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.
Issue 2 Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) New Market Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of New Market Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Lynchburg – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Lynchburg for the purpose of providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings, and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of a police department, or the payment of salaries of permanent or part-time police, communications, or administrative personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.33 of the Revised Code at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 4: Local Liquor Option HILLSBORO NORTHWEST-19 –The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine, and mixed beverages be permitted by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D5 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West Street, Hillsboro in this precinct?
Issue 5: Local Liquor Option HILLSBORO NORTHWEST-19 – The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of a restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West Street, Hillsboro in this precinct?
Issue 6: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) for the purpose of current expenses of the joint county alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health service district at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for ten years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.
Issue 7: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal and Increase) Marshall Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of 0.25 mill and an increase of 0.25 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Marshall Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 8: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Brushcreek Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal tax for the benefit of Brushcreek Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
Issue 9: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Clinton Highland Joint Fire District for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding four and three-tenths (4.3) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty-three cents ($0.43) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.
