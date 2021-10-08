General Election candidates and issues listed

General Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Early voting began Oct. 5 and continues until Nov. 1. at the Highland County Board of Elections, located in the Hi-Tech Center at 1575 N. High St., Suite 200.

The office will be open for early voting from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday through Oct. 22 excluding Columbus Day. Hours will be 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Oct. 25 through Oct. 29, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Oct. 30, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. Nov. 1.

Highland County Elections Administrator David Tolliver said precinct election officials are needed to work the polls on election day.

Precinct election officials must be registered to vote. High school seniors are eligible to serve as precinct election officials. Those interested must sign up by Oct. 21. Training for poll workers will be held Oct. 12, 14 and 21. For questions or to sign up to be a precinct election official, contact the board of elections at 937-393-9961.

Below are the races and issues on the ballot for Highland County.

Hillsboro President of Council

Thomas Eichinger, R

Hillsboro City Treasurer

Steven Conrad, R

Heather A. Young, D

Hillsboro City Council at Large

(three to be elected)

Jason Brown, R

Shawn Captain, D

Patty Day, R

Gregory R. Maurer, R

Patrick F. Shanahan

Patrick W. Young, D

Greenfield Council at Large

(two to be elected)

Eric M. Borsini

Phil Clyburn

Bill Sowards

Leesburg Village Council

(four to be elected)

Bob Barrett Jr.

John Michael

Kim Pavey

Blythe Pelham

Richard A. Smith

Richard Tolle

Lynchburg Village Council

(four to be elected)

Judy Lee Davis

Christine Hamlin

David Minton

Tagg J. Pendleton

Mowrystown Village Council

(four seats available)

Christopher Byrd

Jan Marie Cooper

Sandra Temple-Hatton

Mowrystown Village Mayor

Jim Allen

Stephen M. Sheeley

Brushcreek trustee

(two to be elected)

David T. Cruea

Elon Davis

Nick Greiner

Clay trustee

(two to be elected)

Kenneth L. Bohl

Brett Glover

Concord trustee

(two seats available)

Tony Gulley

Dodson trustee

(two to be elected)

Randy Mitchell

Ty Smith

Greg Tholen

Fairfield trustee

(two to be elected)

Michael Pfister

Kenneth Stevens Jr.

Hamer trustee

(two to be elected)

Jon Holbrook

Bruce Leininger

Jackson trustee

(two to be elected)

Chad Frazer

Stephen L. Waits

Liberty trustee

(two to be elected)

Tyler Kelch

Jerry Williams

Madison trustee

(two to be elected)

Josh Allen

Bruce Baird

Bill Buck

Marshall trustee

(two to be elected)

Tim Sheeley

Clint Shoemaker

New Market trustee

(two to be elected)

Scott Burnett

Kevin Fawley

Kenny Harless

Paint trustee

(two to be elected)

Josh Carroll

Kenneth Hinkle

Matthew Ingles

Steven M. Karnes

Corey J. Miller

Penn trustee

(two to be elected)

Jay E. Duncan

Zachary Stout

Derek Watson

Penn fiscal officer

Joshua L. Matthews

Salem trustee

(two to be elected)

J.R. Roush

Shane Simmons

Union trustee

(two to be elected)

Joseph R. Fraysier

Rusty Herdman

Washington trustee

(two to be elected)

Mike Countryman

Travis Mootz

Whiteoak trustee

(two to be elected)

Charles Bratton

Justin Newell

John Stephan

Brown County ESC

Governing Board Member

Jim Ferguson

Brown County ESC

Governing Board Member

(three to be elected)

Betty A. Burwinkel

James Castle

Kenneth L. Snider

Southern Ohio ESC

Sub District 3

Member of Governing Board

Todd Hixon (write-in candidate)

Southern Ohio ESC

Sub District 6

Member of Governing Board

Dennis Mount

Southern Ohio ESC

Sub District 7

Member of Governing Board

Roger West (write-in candidate)

Adams County/Ohio Valley School Board

(three to be elected)

Tyler E. Cantrell

Christi B. Countryman-Dick

Justin L. Davis

Tiffany Demint

Robin P. Lucas

Kevin Schoonover

Gay Lynn Shipley

Bright Local School Board

(two to be elected)

Steven T. Cox

Angie Wright

East Clinton School Board

(three to be elected)

Robert D. Carey

Linda Compton

Kelli Debold Jamison

Shane Walterhouse

Eastern Local School Board

(two seats available)

Edmund McVey

Fairfield Local School Board

(two to be elected)

James Craycraft

Rindy L. Matthews

Fayetteville School Board

Paula S. White

Fayetteville School Board

Merri Kay Adkins (write-in candidate)

Rachel Ray

Greenfield School Board

(three to be elected)

Rachel Brickey Fraley

Amber Iseman

Marilyn S. Mitchell

Charley Roman

Eric Zint

Hillsboro School Board

(three to be elected)

Larry W. Lyons

Beverly Rhoads

Jerry Walker

Lynchburg-Clay School Board

(two to be elected)

Susan Blankenship

Kristen L. Greenawalt

Richard L. Warner Jr.

Miami Trace School Board

(three to be elected)

Rob Dawson

Jacklyn Farrens

David D. Miller

Hillsboro City Council Ward 1

Adam Wilkin, R

Hillsboro City Council Ward 2

Don Storer, R

Shannon Tise, D

Hillsboro City Council Ward 3

Dan Baucher

Hillsboro City Council Ward 4

Mary Stanforth, D

Issues

Issue 1: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Sinking Spring – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Sinking Spring for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Issue 2 Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) New Market Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of New Market Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Village of Lynchburg – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Lynchburg for the purpose of providing and maintaining motor vehicles, communications, other equipment, buildings, and sites for such buildings used directly in the operation of a police department, or the payment of salaries of permanent or part-time police, communications, or administrative personnel to operate the same, including the payment of any employer contributions required for such personnel under section 145.48 or 742.33 of the Revised Code at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar valuation, which amounts to $0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 4: Local Liquor Option HILLSBORO NORTHWEST-19 –The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine, and mixed beverages be permitted by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D5 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West Street, Hillsboro in this precinct?

Issue 5: Local Liquor Option HILLSBORO NORTHWEST-19 – The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages and spirituous liquor be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight by The Porch Carryout and Grill, LLC, an applicant for a D6 liquor permit, who is engaged in the business of a restaurant and cocktail lounge at 421 N. West Street, Hillsboro in this precinct?

Issue 6: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) for the purpose of current expenses of the joint county alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health service district at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for ten years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

Issue 7: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal and Increase) Marshall Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of 0.25 mill and an increase of 0.25 mill to constitute a tax for the benefit of Marshall Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating township cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 0.5 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.05 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 8: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Brushcreek Township – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal tax for the benefit of Brushcreek Township for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Issue 9: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Highland County – A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Clinton Highland Joint Fire District for the purpose of providing fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding four and three-tenths (4.3) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to forty-three cents ($0.43) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2021, first due in calendar year 2022.

Information for this story was provided by the Highland County Board of Elections

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2