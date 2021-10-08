Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made the best slaw ever. I couldn’t keep from eating it. This will be one of my new dishes I serve at Thanksgiving and Christmas and all the in between holidays. It’s that delicious, and is perfect for fall and is loaded with apples, dried cranberries, chopped walnuts and green onions. It’s crunchy, sweet and so good.

Apple Cranberry Coleslaw

Ingredients

1 14-ounce bag of three-color coleslaw mix

1 large apple chopped

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

4 green onions sliced

Dressing

3/4 cup low fat mayo

3/4 cup plan yogurt — not Greek

6 Tbsp. honey

3/4 tsp. dried, ground singer

Instructions

1. Combine coleslaw ingredients in a large bowl.

2. In a small bowl, combine dressing ingredients and mix well.

3. Pour dressing over coleslaw and stir until evenly coated.

4. Four a less creamy coleslaw, use 1/2 cup mayo, 1/2 cup plain yogurt, 1/4 cup honey and 1/2 tsp. ginger.

Please send your favorite recipes to me so I can put you in the kitchen with Sharon. It’s October and time for all the recipes for the cooler weather. It’s baking time. Send your recipes — and if you like a story about the recipe and a picture of the finished product — to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.