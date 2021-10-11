HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 4

A resident of the 6600 block of Golden Doubloon Lane reported the theft of a package from her porch. After investigation the contents of the package were located at a neighbor’s residence. The items were returned. The caller declined charges.

Oct. 5

After receiving a report of a runaway juvenile from Montgomery County, deputies located the male at a business on North Shore Drive. The juvenile was turned over to Highland County Children Services.

Oct. 6

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 12000 block of S.R. 28. After investigation, Lucas L, Carey, 28, of Hillsboro, was arrested and charged with domestic violence and using weapons while intoxicated.

A resident of the 8600 block of U.S. Route 62 advised a male was passed out in a car in his driveway. After investigation, Johnny L. Conley, 65, of Seaman, was arrested for drug abuse.