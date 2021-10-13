HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct 12

ARREST/CITATION

Nicholas Owens, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

ACCIDENTS

At 8:33 a.m., Lauren Cook was traveling southbound on South East Street near East South Street. Cook failed to maintain control of her vehicle and stuck a vehicle that was parked stationary and unoccupied in the 300 block of South East Street. As a result, that vehicle was pushed forward and struck another stationary, unoccupied vehicle. Cooks’ vehicle and one of the parked vehicles received disabling damage. The other parked vehicle received minor damage. No injuries were reported. Cook, 27, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.

At 12:06 p.m., Ramon Neff, 46, of Miamisburg, was traveling south on North West Street. Charlene Carter, 73, of Hillsboro, was traveling east on West Beach Street. Neff failed to stop his vehicle at the intersection of North West Street and West Beach Street which caused him to strike the driver’s side of Carter’s vehicle. Neff was issued a citation for failure to obey a traffic control device. Carter was transported to Highland District Hospital.

At 2:33 p.m., a 16-year-male of Hillsboro, Amy Bieler, 44, of Hillsboro, and Anna Scott, 40, of Hillsboro, were all driving vehicles north on South High Street near East Walnut Street. The juvenile’s vehicle struck Bieler’s vehicle in the rear, which caused her vehicle to strike Scott’s vehicle in the rear. Moderate damage was observed by officer. No injuries were reported. The 16-year-old male was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.