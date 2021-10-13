2021 Fall Festival of Leaves schedule

Thursday, Oct. 14
5-9 p.m. — New. Preview night. Rides/midway open and select arts and crafts, food and flea market vendors open.
Special rides price $15 arm bands. Unlimited rides from 5-9 p.m.
Note: As this is a preview night, some booths may not be open.
7 p.m. — Ribbon cutting, Main and Maple streets.
8 p.m. — Queen Pageant, Paxton Theatre.
Friday, Oct. 15
Senior Citizens Day
10 a.m. — Big O Amusements, arts and crafts and flea market open.
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lori Reed’s 4th grade class auction, main stage.
12-12:30 p.m. — PV Marching Band, main stage.
1-1:30 p.m. — Karaoke registration, main stage.
1:30-3:30 p.m. — Karaoke Tammy Wagoner, main stage.
3-4 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.
4-5 p.m. — Evelyn Dement — Thomas Gospel, main stage.
5-6 p.m. — Nstep Dance Troupe, main stage.
5-6 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Dallas, main stage.
7-8 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.
9-11 p.m. — The Woods (Nashville recording artist), main stage.
Saturday, Oct. 16
8 a.m. — 9th annual FFL 5K Run/Walk
10 a.m. — Antique Classic Street Rod & Truck Show, Maple Street and Field.
10 a.m. — Big O Amusements, arts and crafts and flea market open.
10 a.m. — Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club antique tractors etc., also features blacksmithing. Maple and Third.
10 a.m. — 33rd annual Prince and Princess Contest, Methodist Church.
11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Dennis Regling — Wonder Show, main stage.
12-2:15 p.m. — Dave Huffman Band, main stage.
12-6 p.m. — Joy Unspeakable, strolling festival grounds.
1-2 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.
2:30 p.m. — Antique and Classic Car Show Parade, main stage.
3 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — New Again — Dennewitz & Neff Families, main stage.
5-6 p.m. — Kiddy Tractor Pull, Main and Maple Streets, main stage.
5-6 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.
6:30-8:30 p.m. — Aron Jones and the Kool Kats, main stage.
8:30-11:30 p.m. — Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy, main stage.
Sunday, Oct. 17
10 a.m. — Big O Amusements, arts and crafts and flea market open.
10:30-11:30 a.m. — F.F.L. worship service, Paxton Theatre.
11 a.m.-12 p.m. — McKenna McFadden, main stage.
1:45 p.m. — Introduction of visiting O.F.E.A. Queens, FFL Queen and Court, Prince and Princess and courts, main stage.
2:30 p.m. — 54th annual Fall Festival of Leaves parad, 2:30 p.m., main stage.
5:30 p.m. — Drawing for prizes, main stage.