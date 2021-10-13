2021 Fall Festival of Leaves schedule

Thursday, Oct. 14

5-9 p.m. — New. Preview night. Rides/midway open and select arts and crafts, food and flea market vendors open.

Special rides price $15 arm bands. Unlimited rides from 5-9 p.m.

Note: As this is a preview night, some booths may not be open.

7 p.m. — Ribbon cutting, Main and Maple streets.

8 p.m. — Queen Pageant, Paxton Theatre.

Friday, Oct. 15

Senior Citizens Day

10 a.m. — Big O Amusements, arts and crafts and flea market open.

11 a.m.-12 p.m. — Lori Reed’s 4th grade class auction, main stage.

12-12:30 p.m. — PV Marching Band, main stage.

1-1:30 p.m. — Karaoke registration, main stage.

1:30-3:30 p.m. — Karaoke Tammy Wagoner, main stage.

3-4 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.

4-5 p.m. — Evelyn Dement — Thomas Gospel, main stage.

5-6 p.m. — Nstep Dance Troupe, main stage.

5-6 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Dallas, main stage.

7-8 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.

9-11 p.m. — The Woods (Nashville recording artist), main stage.

Saturday, Oct. 16

8 a.m. — 9th annual FFL 5K Run/Walk

10 a.m. — Antique Classic Street Rod & Truck Show, Maple Street and Field.

10 a.m. — Big O Amusements, arts and crafts and flea market open.

10 a.m. — Paint Valley Antique Machinery Club antique tractors etc., also features blacksmithing. Maple and Third.

10 a.m. — 33rd annual Prince and Princess Contest, Methodist Church.

11:30 a.m.-12 p.m. — Dennis Regling — Wonder Show, main stage.

12-2:15 p.m. — Dave Huffman Band, main stage.

12-6 p.m. — Joy Unspeakable, strolling festival grounds.

1-2 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.

2:30 p.m. — Antique and Classic Car Show Parade, main stage.

3 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.

3:30-4:30 p.m. — New Again — Dennewitz & Neff Families, main stage.

5-6 p.m. — Kiddy Tractor Pull, Main and Maple Streets, main stage.

5-6 p.m. — Cincinnati Circus, greenspace middle of town.

6:30-8:30 p.m. — Aron Jones and the Kool Kats, main stage.

8:30-11:30 p.m. — Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy, main stage.

Sunday, Oct. 17

10 a.m. — Big O Amusements, arts and crafts and flea market open.

10:30-11:30 a.m. — F.F.L. worship service, Paxton Theatre.

11 a.m.-12 p.m. — McKenna McFadden, main stage.

1:45 p.m. — Introduction of visiting O.F.E.A. Queens, FFL Queen and Court, Prince and Princess and courts, main stage.

2:30 p.m. — 54th annual Fall Festival of Leaves parad, 2:30 p.m., main stage.

5:30 p.m. — Drawing for prizes, main stage.