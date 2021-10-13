Autumn colors arriving a bit late this season

It’s the time of year to revel in the beauty of the changing fall colors, and according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the colors of the season are now coming to life throughout Ohio.

“People can see many types of trees turning yellow right now, and maples are beginning to showcase some deep, vibrant reds,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott. “This last week we have really started to see a transformation of fall color throughout the state with almost all areas now seeing some of the colors of the season.”

Near peak conditions for viewing the season’s vistas are coming a bit later than usual. This year peak colors will abound in Southern Ohio from Oct. 20 through Oct. 25. The turning leaves will be at their best in northern Ohio from Oct. 15 through Oct. 20. Central Ohio will reveal the most eye-catching views around Oct. 20.

The colors are emerging a bit later in Ohio this season because of rain and cloudy weather.

“There are a host of factors that can influence when the leaves change including what happened in the spring and summer, and, for the most part, spring and summer were pretty good for fall colors,” Said Parrott. “Typically what we want is more sunshine and cool evenings than what we have been getting.”

There are more than 120 different types of trees in Ohio, and the diversity of the way they each respond to fall gives the state a great variety of colors.

Pike State Forest is a site recommended for Highland County residents to view the leaves. It has hiking trails and an ATV area for those who are interested in seeing the colors while riding ATVs, Parrott said.

Rocky Fork, Paint Creek and Caesar Creek state parks and Tar Hollow State Forest are also recommended.

While farther away, Hocking State Forest is one of the more popular places to visit for fall colors and outdoor tourism, according to Parrot.

“Regardless of the fall colors, we recommend that everyone gets out and enjoys nature,” said Parrott. “Use the colors as an excuse to get out and see some of these parks and forests that Ohio has to offer that you may not pay attention to during the rest of the year.”

Local state parks recommended for prime viewing