HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 12

Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 11000 block of North Shore Drirve. After investigation, Mica J. Napier, 56, of Hillsboro, was arrested for DUI.

A resident of the 9700 block of S.R. 785 reported a domestic dispute. After investigation, Shawn C. Doyle, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.

Deputies responded to a call of a domestic dispute on North High Street in Mowrystown. Rose M. McCann, 28, of Sardinia, was arrested for domestic violence.

A resident of the 7300 block of West Road reported a domestic dispute. After investigation, Vernon J. Stodgel, 32, of Bainbridge, was charged with domestic violence.