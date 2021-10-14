Crash clogs traffic

A two-car crash and an unrelated fire call, both on North High Street around the same time Wednesday, had traffic backed up temporarily from at least the 900 block of North High to the center of Hillsboro.

The two-car collision in the 900 block of North High Street that resulted in both involved vehicles sustaining heavy damage to their front end and having to be towed from the scene, occurred when a driver with a suspended license veered into the opposite lane of traffic while transporting his wife — who was reportedly suffering medical distress — to the hospital, and struck a stationary vehicle, according to Hillsboro Police Sgt. Shawn Kelley.

Kelley stated that the crash occurred as he was patrolling northbound in the 900 block of North High Street in Hillsboro, at approximately 4:06 p.m. According to Kelley’s investigation, “It was found that the southbound traffic was at a stop,” and that a vehicle driven northbound by Jerry L. Goffinet Jr., of Hillsboro, struck a vehicle operated by Timothy D. Carpenter II, 30, also of Hillsboro, as Carpenter’s vehicle sat stationary.

According to Kelley, Goffinet stated that his wife was in need of medical attention prior to the collision and that he was, “on the way to the hospital.” The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District was dispatched to the scene and Mrs. Goffinet was transported to Highland District Hospital.

Neither Mr. Goffinet nor Carpenter sustained injuries as a result of the collision, according to Kelley.

Kelley’s investigation subsequently revealed, “that Mr. Goffinet’s driving privileges were currently suspended due to a license forfeiture,” for which Goffinet received a citation to appear in Hillsboro Municipal Court.

At 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, Paint Creek Lt. Branden Jackman said the district was dispatched to the Highland County Health Department, located at 1487 N. High St. in the North High Business Center, on the report of a possible fire.

Jackman said the district received calls from health department employees saying that they could smell smoke and hear some crackling noises, but upon arrival firefighters were not able to find anything related to a fire.

The building was not evacuated, Jackman said.

He said the district send several engines to the scene, but was light on lifes squad vehicles because the district was responding to other calls.

Juliane Cartaino is a stinger for The Times-Gazette.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Officers with the Hillsboro Police Department investigate an automobile collision in the 900 block of North High Street on Wednesday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Crash-pic.jpg Officers with the Hillsboro Police Department investigate an automobile collision in the 900 block of North High Street on Wednesday.

