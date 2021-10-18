WCH woman is charged in alleged home invasion

A reported home invasion on Grace Street in Washington C.H. last week resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old woman for aggravated burglary and endangering a child.

Just after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Washington Police Department officers responded to the area of 620 Grace St. on reports of a home invasion where the suspect was “wielding a weapon,” reports said. According to the female victim, the suspect — later identified as Sherry L. Lahmon — also attempted to steal the victim’s 2018 GMC Yukon.

“I arrived on scene and was pointed to the alleyway next to 620 Grace Street where I observed a white female standing to the rear of the 2018 Yukon,” officer Adam Rummer wrote in his report. “I also observed a female (the victim) running away from 620 Grace Street, whom appeared to be in severe distress. As I exited my patrol car I approached Ms. Lahmon. I could hear several bystanders yelling ‘that’s her, that’s her.’ I asked Ms. Lahmon what she was doing and she advised ‘following the signs.’”

At this point, the officer placed Lahmon in handcuffs, reports said. Two other officers arrived on scene and stayed by Lahmon while Rummer spoke with the victim and neighbors.

The victim reportedly advised that Lahmon (whom the victim did not know) had broken a window next door and forced entry into her residence wielding a “railroad spike,” which the victim thought was a knife at the time. The victim told police that she pleaded for her life and asked Lahmon not to hurt her.

When the victim and Lahmon heard sirens nearing the area, Lahmon allegedly took car keys that were on the kitchen bar and exited the residence. The victim followed Lahmon outside and began yelling for help. According to reports, Lahmon then loaded two dogs that she had brought with her into the 2018 Yukon.

Lahmon got into the vehicle and started it at the time officers began to arrive. After she was charged and handcuffed, she was taken to the Fayette County Jail where she’s being held on a $101,000 bond.

The Fayette County Dog Warden arrived at the scene and took custody of the dogs that were still inside the victim’s vehicle.

Police are investigating whether another individual was involved in sending Lahmon to harm the victim, according to reports.

Following the incident, officers were advised of a small male child who had been abandoned at Eyman Park by unknown individuals. Witnesses at the park advised that a white female left the juvenile and departed toward North Street. Officers made contact with the child’s mother and the child was released to her residence.

The mother of the child told police that the juvenile was under the care of his aunt — identified as Lahmon, of 809 Sycamore St. She was served an additional charge for endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, for allegedly leaving the child alone.

A detective photographed the scene at 620 Grace St. and collected items of evidence, including railroad spikes and fingerprints. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed, police said.

Lahmon https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_MUGSHOTS_35280466-1-.jpg Lahmon

Lahmon accused of breaking into Grace St. residence while wielding a weapon