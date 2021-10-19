The 2021 Fall Festival of Leaves queen’s court had two attendants from Highland County. Pictured (l-r) are Averi McFadden, 2nd attendant, Paint Valley High School; Aly Murphy, 1st attendant, McClain High School; Samantha Truitt, queen, Unioto High School; Madisyn Hollen, 3rd attendant, Hillsboro High School; and Morgan Whitley, 4th attendant, Western Latham High School.

Courtesy photo