County COVID case rate is above state average

Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 516.7 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was above the state average of 507.4 cases per 100,000 in population over the same time frame and ranks the county at 63rd among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

Highland County is seeing 15 new COVID-19 cases each day, which is about 35 cases per 100,000 in population, according to The New York Times COVID Tracker, which was last updated Tuesday.

Highland County has also continued its stay in the highest risk category in terms of community transmission, according to the Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) COVID Data Tracker, which was last updated on Saturday. There are four different levels of community transmission — Low, Moderate, Substantial and High. Highland County is currently in the “High” designation.

The CDC said the data for this tracker comes from two different indicators of categorization: the total number of new cases per 100,000 people within the last seven days, and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening nucleic acid amplification tests during the last seven days.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 35.78 percent for the percentage of the population that has started its vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard on Tuesday. The state average for vaccine started is 54.88 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 51.23 percent, whereas the Highland County average is 32.82 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 416 “third” doses given in the county on or after Aug. 12, 2021, to people that were already fully vaccinated.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County that have started their vaccines:

* 0-19 — 912 people, or 8.189 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,203 people, or 24.37 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,396 people, or 28.96 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,856 people, or 35.21 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,746 people, or 47.42 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,781 people, or 58.45 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,687 people, or 65.15 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,490 people, or 69.82 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,052 people, or 70.04 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,319 people, or 67.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County that have completed their vaccines:

* 0-19 — 794 people, or 7.129 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 1,018 people, or 20.62 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 1,217 people, or 25.24 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,661 people, or 31.52 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 2,528 people, or 43.64 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,684 people, or 55.26 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,570 people, or 60.64 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,428 people, or 66.92 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 1,003 people, or 65.45 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,265 people, or 65.10 percent, have completed their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio that have started their vaccines:

* 0-19 — 538,807 people, or 18.66 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 767,302 people, or 49.40 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 831,241 people, or 56.27 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 858,228 people, or 61.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,059,080 people, or 68.67 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 616,848 people, or 77.45 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 565,847 people, or 84.81 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 465,534 people, or 89.12 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 303,962 people, or 85 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 408,279 people, or 81.73 percent, have started their vaccines.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Ohio that have completed their vaccines:

* 0-19 — 482,712 people, or 16.71 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 687,764 people, or 44.28 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 760,663 people, or 51.5 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 797,935 people, or 57.52 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 998,590 people, or 64.75 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 587,704 people, or 73.79 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 542,079 people, or 81.28 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 447,670 people, or 85.70 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 291,383 people, or 81.48 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 391,487 people, or 78.38 percent, have completed their vaccines.

