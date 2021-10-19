School COVID cases on decline

Since a large COVID-19 spike that forced classes to be closed for one day in August, Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis said at Monday’s school board meeting that the numbers have continued a downward trend.

As of Monday’s meeting, Davis said, only 12 students — eight in the elementary, three in the middle school and one in the high school — were out of school due to COVID quarantines. He said that of those 12, only five were quarantined due to close contact within the schools.

“The numbers are looking really good and hopefully they will continue that way,” Davis said.

Still, Davis acknowledged that the school district is making plans in the event of another virus breakout. He said that despite two bus driver resignations that were accepted at the meeting, the district is planning ahead in case a shortage of bus drivers rears its head in the future. He said the district is looking at the possibility of combining a few bus routes as well as other measures.

“We’re trying to trouble shoot and be proactive,” Davis said. “Really, it’s just dealing with how many people get sick and how many stay healthy.”

The superintendent also noted that tournament tickets for this week’s events can be purchased online only. They are $8 presale and $10 starting three hours before the game. The link is https://www.ohsaa.org/tickets.

Treasurer Ben Teeters presented his five-year financial forecast for the district that is required by the state each May and October. He said that at the end of the current fiscal year in June, he is projecting a general fund balance of $6.85 million. But he said that if income does not increase with expenditures, the district could be facing a general fund deficit of $3 million by the end of the 2026 fiscal year.

He also said he tends to estimate on the high side for expenses and the low side for revenue, and that it’s hard to tell what could happen with school funding over the next five years.

“The forecast is only as good as it is today,” Teeters said.

The treasurer reported that the district’s general fund balance was $7.64 million at the end of September, compared to $8.57 million the same time a year ago. September expenses were $2.38 million compared to $2.20 million last year, and revenues for the month were $1.75 million compared to $4.60 million for the month a year ago. He said the big difference in revenue was due to real estate taxes being received in September this year as opposed to August a year ago.

During his report, board president Bill Myers said he talked with athletic director Dave Dietrick recently and learned that the district is researching why its football field is called Richards Memorial Field, and that it is looking into placing signage at the field next year explaining the name.

Board member Larry Lyons said he made a recent call to the Ohio Board of Education to say he did not agree with statements recently issued by the national school board. Lyons said the Ohio board said it did not agree with all the national board statements either.

Board member Jerry Walker said he wanted to comment further on the issue, saying parents and the school district need to work together.

“I just want parents to know this board member … if a person has a concern, we welcome public comment … with civility,” Walker said. “Parents are a valuable and critical part of their children’s education. We are working for them and not against them.”

A number of supplemental contracts were approved by the board. They included: Randy Abbott, seventh grade boys basketball coach; Danielle Bice, mentor; Scott Eastes, middle school wrestling coach; Jordan Clark, Jason Fox, Matt Garman, Tanya Hendrix, Nathan Horne, Jessica Rhoades, Tina Young, DLC; Sawyer Hooper Knutsson, reserve softball coach; Taylor Middleton, middle school assistant football cheerleading coach; Ben Miller, high school assistant softball coach and DLC; Ben Pence, high school assistant wrestling coach; Jeremy Ratcliff, high school assistant wrestling coach; Greg Rhoads, varsity wrestling coach; Dan Snapp, varsity boys bowling coach; and Wyatt Wilkin, middle school assistant wrestling.

Volunteers approved included Shane Ison, bowling coach; Bobby Thornburgh, softball coach; and Toby Warrington, wrestling coach.

Hillsboro City Schools Treasurer Ben Teeters (right) and school board member Jerry Walker (left) have a discussion at Monday’s board meeting. Also pictured are board member Larry Lyons and student representative to the board KayleyJo Myers. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Hboro-board-pic.jpg Hillsboro City Schools Treasurer Ben Teeters (right) and school board member Jerry Walker (left) have a discussion at Monday’s board meeting. Also pictured are board member Larry Lyons and student representative to the board KayleyJo Myers. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

