The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Moore, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Dylan Harner, 23, of Blanchester, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

Oct. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Angela Willmoth, 41, of Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear on a bench warrant.

James Converset, 50, of Hillsboro, was arrested for criminal mischief.