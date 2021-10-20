Fall fest in Greenfield Saturday

A fall festival hosted by Tiny Town Childcare and Learning Center will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, according to Danielle Love, the director of the facility. She said the event will be at the center at 156 Jefferson St., Greenfield, and that the free event is open to anyone.

Love said there will be multiple events with prizes for all the different activities.

One of those events is a costume contest. She said the costume contest categories have left open and will depend on what kind of costumes attendees arrive wearing, but some possibilities include best family costume, best superhero and best princess.

Love also said there isn’t a specific age range and that age categories will also depend on who shows up.

Another event at the festival will be a pumpkin auction. She said she participated in a similar one at a school in Dayton.

“We were just going to do a pumpkin contest and open it up to the community, but I rethought it and I thought it’d be really cool if we got some of the local businesses just to participate, so I’ve been calling around,” Love said. “Seeing if they would be interested and they are super excited about it. And I think that’s really cool because we’re a new business.”

She said different businesses are decorating pumpkins and then those pumpkins will be auctioned off.

She said the fall fest will be held both inside and outside. She said people can wear masks, but that the childcare center “has enough space where everything is spaced out enough so that we aren’t very worried about it.”

Love said she is going to think positively and that there will be a good turnout, but also said there is an Ohio State football game the same day.

“Honestly, I’m super excited,” Love said. “It’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears going into this entire project, so to even be where we are now and to be able to hold the open house/fall fest — I can’t even put words to describe that we’re actually here, so to even have the kids that we have enrolled and to be able to open it up and have people see what we’ve already done — I can’t even explain it to you. We’re so excited.”

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.