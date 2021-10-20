Changes in Greenfield

Changes have been happening in Greenfield’s downtown and the progress continues, city manager Todd Wikin said at Tuesday’s village council meeting.

During his update to council, Wilkin said a report was recently provided from Jason Duff, founder of Small Nation, a group of small business owners in Bellefontaine that together transformed its downtown. The report stems from Small Nation’s visit this summer to downtown Greenfield and provides a number of recommendations. Some of the renderings from the report have been shared on the village’s Facebook page in recent days and have received positive comments.

“We have created a buzz for downtown,” Wilkin said. He asked council members to review the recommendations in the report and offer their thoughts so the village can keep moving forward.

This has been in conjunction with Greenfield’s revitalization project, which has seen work begin on several properties downtown that have received grants through the Facade Improvement Program.

Greenfield in September awarded grants to more than a dozen downtown building owners as part of its newly-implemented Facade Improvement Program to help revitalization the village’s historic downtown.

Three of the recognitions made Tuesday were regarding the winners of the Halloween decorating contest for downtown businesses. The top three winners were recognized at Tuesday’s meeting.

First place went to Robbins Village Florist. Second place went to collaborators C&C Barber Shop, Home Run Insurance, and Black Cat Tattoo. Third place went to Corner Pharmacy.

Other recognitions included presenting Mark and Christye Leasure of the Waddell Company a proclamation showing appreciation for the company’s long history in the Greenfield community.

Mark Leasure said they have “certainly enjoyed being a part of the community. Unfortunately, the economic circumstances,” have facilitated the move for all GMi companies to come under one roof at the Lebanon facility. GMi has been Waddell’s parent company since 1986.

Wilkin said Greenfield appreciates the company and its strong history and presence in the community. He noted that people tend to think only of the museum-quality display cases made at Waddell, but there have been so many other products, too. The company started in 1887, and has also produced coffee grinders, cash registers, cigar cases, and egg testers.

The citizen of the month award was and the recipients were Pat and Elaine Hays. Wilkin said the couple was nominated by another citizen “for their commitment and outpouring of love to the community.” Wilkin thanked them for their “compassionate hearts,” adding that their dedication to the town is greatly appreciated and has not gone unnoticed.

Keith and Carol Grate were recognized as the winners of the Halloween Home Decorating Contest. Their address is at 659 Franklin Drive.

October’s employee of the month is Justin Sword, who began in the street department, worked his way up, then moved to the wastewater treatment plant where he worked hard to quickly obtain his class one license.

“We appreciate his dedication to the village,” Wilkin said. “He has really stepped up to serve the community.”

In other matters, Wilkin reported that the Greenfield Tree Commission, along with ODNR, is working to make a tree plan for the village, specifically at the cemetery where there are many dead and decaying trees that need to be removed. What and where to plant trees back will be a part of the developing plan.

“As we know, many individuals use the cemetery as a park and place of sanctuary. We want to continue making improvements to the cemetery, including the tree plan and redevelopment of the chapel,” Wilkin said. The city manager said a memorial tree program is also in development, and details will be provided once they are solidified.

On a related matter, council passed a resolution of support for the village’s participation in the Urban Canopy Restoration Program, which directs Wilkin to prepare a letter of support for the grant application and commits up to $3,000 in matching funds should the state grant be awarded. The grant would go a long way helping to rid the cemetery of decaying trees, eradicating an invasive species identified at the cemetery, and to replant species that will thrive in the space.

Upcoming events:

Oct. 23 – Tire Rodeo – 9 a.m. to noon. At no cost, old tires can be brought to the area by the railroad tracks between South Washington and Second streets. If anyone needs assistance getting tires to the drop-off point, the McClain Cadet Corps will help. Call the village office before Friday, Oct. 22 at 937-981-3500.

Oct. 26 – Halloween Parade – line-up starts at 5 p.m. at colonnades, and the parade begins at 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 – Beggar’s Night – 6-8 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include craft shows at two churches on each end of town, open houses at many shops and businesses in and around Greenfield, crafters and vendors in the City Building courtyard, and food trucks on south Washington Street. See the Facebook event page of the same name for more information.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Winners of the Halloween storefront decorating contest were recognized at Tuesday’s council meeting. Pictured (l-r) are Keith Hart of Robbins Village Florist, Krista Kerr of Black Cat Tattoo, city manager Todd Wilkin, Craig Campbell of C&C Barber Shop, Eric Zint of Corner Pharmacy (Zint’s children Zoe and Zac are with him), and council member Amie Ernst. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Halloween-storefront-2021.jpg Winners of the Halloween storefront decorating contest were recognized at Tuesday’s council meeting. Pictured (l-r) are Keith Hart of Robbins Village Florist, Krista Kerr of Black Cat Tattoo, city manager Todd Wilkin, Craig Campbell of C&C Barber Shop, Eric Zint of Corner Pharmacy (Zint’s children Zoe and Zac are with him), and council member Amie Ernst. Photo by Angela Shepherd Pat and Elaine Hays were October’s citizens of the month. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_PatElaine-Hays-2021-1-.jpg Pat and Elaine Hays were October’s citizens of the month. Photo by Angela Shepherd Carol and Keith Grate were the winners of the Halloween Home Decorating Contest. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Grates-2021.jpg Carol and Keith Grate were the winners of the Halloween Home Decorating Contest. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Progress continues in downtown area