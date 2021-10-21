GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Jordy Vangundy, 35, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired tags.

Robert Hurley, 29, Xenia, was arrested for two counts of assault on a peace officer, obstruction of official business, resisting arrest, open container, unsafe vehicle, driving without a valid license, a seat belt violation and no insurance.

Christina Wooley, 47, Xenia, was arrested for obstruction of official business.

Oct. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Amanda Pennington, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

James Davis, 41, Washington C.H., was arrested for a probation violation.

Oct. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Emily Patton, 31, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for failure to yield.

Shannan Webb, 50, Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Anthony Hawkins, 57, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Oct. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Nelson, 36, Kettering, was arrested for failure to appear.

Charles Woods II, 33, Washington C.H., was arrested for public intoxication.