GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:
Oct. 15
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Jordy Vangundy, 35, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired tags.
Robert Hurley, 29, Xenia, was arrested for two counts of assault on a peace officer, obstruction of official business, resisting arrest, open container, unsafe vehicle, driving without a valid license, a seat belt violation and no insurance.
Christina Wooley, 47, Xenia, was arrested for obstruction of official business.
Oct. 17
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Amanda Pennington, 40, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
James Davis, 41, Washington C.H., was arrested for a probation violation.
Oct. 18
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Emily Patton, 31, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Shannan Webb, 50, Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Anthony Hawkins, 57, Bainbridge, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.
Oct. 19
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Joshua Nelson, 36, Kettering, was arrested for failure to appear.
Charles Woods II, 33, Washington C.H., was arrested for public intoxication.