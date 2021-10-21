HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Oct. 18

Deputies responded to the 12000 block of U.S. Route 50 to a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation a 16-year-old male was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 7700 block of Creek Road reported an unruly juvenile. After investigation, a 16-year-old female was charged with domestic violence.

Oct. 19

Deputies responded to the 2300 block of Harriett Road for a neighbor dispute.

A deputy responded to the 10000 block of Lois Lane after a report of the theft of an electric meter.

A resident of the 8600 block of U.S. 50 reported a dispute with a neighbor.