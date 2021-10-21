Halloween Parade back in Greenfield

A year after it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Halloween Parade traditionally put on by Greenfield firefighters is returning.

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District has announced it will host this year’s parade in Greenfield on Tuesday, Oct. 26, starting at 6 p.m. Line-up for the parade will begin at 5 p.m. along Fifth Street, next to the school.

Costume judging will be at the old fire station on North Washington Street at the conclusion of the parade. Hot dogs, chips and drinks for participants will be available after the judging for each age group. Floats, athletic and cheerleading teams, scouting groups, etc. are welcome to participate.

Hundreds of Greenfield area residents traditionally turn out for the parade, and there is no fee to participate.

Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge (juvenile division) Kevin Greer previously announced that although the court has no authority to set a Beggar’s Night date, as a convenience to local law enforcement, he suggested that all local entities schedule Beggar’s Night for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Some local entities have announced that they will honor that request.

Hillsboro and Leesburg officials have announced that they will hold trick or treat from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 28. In addition, the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church will host a Trunk or Treat this year on Thursday, Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. in the parking lot of the church. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 201 E. Main St., Hillsboro.

As a reminder, the countywide curfew that commenced Oct. 1 for all those under the age of 18 remains in place through Oct. 31.

It requires all persons under the age of 18 years to be off the streets and in their homes by 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and by midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The curfew does not apply where children are accompanied by parents, legal guardians or custodians. Exception is also made for children attending church, school or employment activities.

Enforcement will be handled by all law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s office, city or village police and juvenile probation officers.

Participants stroll down Jefferson Street during the 2018 Halloween Parade in Greenfield. This year’s parade is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_Halloween-pic-1.jpg Participants stroll down Jefferson Street during the 2018 Halloween Parade in Greenfield. This year’s parade is set for Tuesday, Oct. 26. Times-Gazette file photo

Trick or treat events set for Thursday, Oct. 28