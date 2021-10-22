Rations, lost pants and stolen cash and checks

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1943, The News-Herald reported that all Hillsboro and Highland County schools would close Oct. 25 and 26 to give teachers time to issue War Ration Book No. 4. The teachers, and some volunteers, planned to give the ration books out those two days.

The paper reported that many of the new draft forms being sent out to Highland County men in classes 2-C and 3-C, those that were deferred for farming, were improperly filled out. The article said some of the reasons for this were blanks that weren’t all filled in or some forms that were not notarized.

Judge George McDowell, the county chairman of the National War Fund, set the quota for each township for war relief. All the money given went to charity either for American men that gave their lives for those at home or for civilians of the countries that were mistreated by “our enemies.”

A man employed as Standard Oil’s chief clerk in the Portsmouth Division, who once lived in Hillsboro, lost his pants and had a lapse in his memory at the same time. The man ended up finding his pants at a laundry office.

The Red Cross Home Nursing Service had a goal to have at least one person in every family trained in home nursing due to a shortage of professional nurses. A Home Nursing Class was organized and started on Nov. 1.

This week in 1966, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Soil and Water Conservation District scheduled its annual meeting and banquet at Whiteoak High School. Members of the junior class at Whiteoak served the dinner and the winners of the annual Highland County Farm Bureau Essay Contest wereto be announced.

The Highland County Historical Society trustees opened the Highland House on Sunday, Oct. 23. Some of the contributions received, catalogued and put on display included furniture, books, pictures, records and more. The article said only a few of the rooms were finished at the time of writing.

The Ohio Board of Control approved the release of a $100,000 grant to Highland County for airport development. The money allowed advertising for construction bids for the airport runway and taxiways to start.

Rainsboro School was broken into and $100 in cash and checks were stolen, according to the Highland County Sheriff’s Department. The principal said that $50 in cash and $50 in checks were stolen.

The Combat World Hunger campaign began on Oct. 23. Highland County congregations participated in the move to try and address the causes of hunger with some people using coin folders for regular sacrificial giving during the monthlong campaign or others offering envelopes where donations could be made at any time until Thanksgiving.

This week in 1989, The Press-Gazette reported that there were a record number of people that enrolled in Ohio public universities and colleges, which was more than 417,000 people. Southern State Community College enrollment increased from 1,316 to 1,546.

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra was reported to be visiting Hillsboro High School on Oct. 26. The paper said the performance would be a “light and varied program with something for everyone.”

Kings Island had the highest final attendance number in its 18-year history. The theme park had an attendance of 3,169,154, which was more than 30,000 more than the previous record in 1987, when the Vortex, a steel roller coaster, opened. A reason given by Dean Nahrup, the park’s vice president at the time, was because of the 12-acre WaterWorks area’s opening.

The paper reported on a Wilmington College professor of European history and his reminder that Dracula was not a fictional character. The professor said that while Dracula was not a vampire, he did desire blood. The man that came to be known as Dracula was called Vlad. He was the son of a king who would impale his captured foes.

Paint Creek State Park was announced its annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 21 and 22. Some of the events included the Pioneer Farm opening for a demonstration on using a cider press and the annual bean supper.

This week in 2007, The Times-Gazette reported that a bicentennial reception was held at the Highland House Museum for Hillsboro’s 200th anniversary. The event involved community organizations and was funded by multiple organizations.

The Southern State Community College Theatre Department had a performance of “Blood Poetry” from Howard Brenton. It was held at the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Hillsboro central campus.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were able to hold on to defeat the Michigan State Spartans. The Buckeyes had a 24-0 lead late in the third quarter but the Spartans nearly came back. The top-ranked Buckeyes next matchup took them to Happy Valley to take on Penn State.

An article reported on two NFL teams with high expectations coming into the season that had been severely disappointing. The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets both only had a single win on the season. The two faced off against each other the upcoming week.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years