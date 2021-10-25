10th AVN trivia fundraiser

The Alternatives to Violence Center (AVN) is hosting its 10th annual fundraiser, themed “The Love Boat” this year at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hillsboro Orpheum.

The AVN provides support to victims of family and sexual violence throughout Highland and Clinton counties. “The money raised will be used for victim services which include emergency shelter, transportation and legal fees,” said AVN Executive Director Dara Gullette.

The agency provides 24-hour crisis intervention to people experiencing violence, abuse, stalking or neglect.

The AVN utilizes Trauma Informed Care as an organizational structure and treatment framework. This approach to service is administered through the Ohio Domestic Violence Network. AVN staff are certified trauma practitioners through the National Institute for Trauma and Loss in Children.

Services provided by the agency also include providing information about medical needs, concerns and rights to survivors and their families, and support to victims during evidence collection and follow-up care.

Cell phones can be provided by the agency to aid survivors with safety and to ensure they have contact with support services. Counseling and support groups are another part of the program.

Victims can reach the 24-hour Crisis Line at 888-816-1146.

“Since this is our 10th annual event, I hope to raise a minimum of $10,000,” said Gullette.

Host James Scott will oversee three rounds of general trivia questions, and the winning team will be awarded a $1,000 cash prize. Dinner will be served, a cash bar will be available, and prizes will be given away throughout the night. Costumes are optional, and prizes will be awarded for the best dressed team and individual.

Tables of five to eight players can still be purchased for $400 by contacting the AVC at 937-393-8118.

“We appreciate our sponsors and continued support throughout the community,” said Gullette.”

