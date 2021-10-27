Paint Creek holds annual Greenfield Halloween Parade

Even the “grown-ups” turn out when it’s the annual Greenfield Halloween Parade put on by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. Paint Creek Assistant Chief Bill Strain estimated that 400 to 500 kids took part in the parade. Each participant was treated to a hot dog, chips and pop; and the winners in various age groups received $7 for first place, $5 for second place and $3 for third place. “We’d just like to thank the people that came,” Strain said. “Not being able to do it last year because of Covid, we were really pleased with the turnout we had.” See more parade pictures on pages 9-10 inside today’s edition.

