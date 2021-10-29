Halloween pranks, burglaries and immunizations

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1926, The Greenfield Republican reported that the Highland Beagle Club held the seventh annual field trials and specialty in Greenfield. The article said many beagle breeders and attendees were at the event and that the number of entries and exhibits was the largest in the history of the club.

The paper reported on a special price for a year’s subscription to The Greenfield Republican and McCall’s Magazine of $2. The article said a “large number” of old and new subscribers took advantage of the price.

A new coach train was put into operation onto the DT & I Railroad. The paper reported that the new coach looked like an inter-urban one, with the baggage and mail compartments in the front and the passenger compartment in the back. The car had a bell as well as a steam whistle.

The Washington C.H. and Wilmington football teams were the top teams in the South Central Ohio League, both with 3-0 records. Wilmington, to that point in the season, hadn’t given up a single point. Greenfield and Circleville both had 1-1-1 records, while Frankfort, Hillsboro and Chillicothe all had a 1-3 record.

Greenfield Mayor Harry Wise issued a “friendly warning” to people already guilty of smearing windows in the downtown with soap as well as other substances. He also said in the paper that the “malicious destruction” of property during the Halloween season wouldn’t be tolerated.

The Adsit Greenhouse had an “exceptionally” large bed of chrysanthemums on display and the paper reported it was “by far the finest display ever seen in the city” and would be on display until the holidays.

This week in 1940, The Press-Gazette reported that the Retail Merchants Division of the Hillsboro Business Men’s Association sponsored a Halloween celebration on Oct. 30. The paper said the celebration also had a parade and a 50-50 street dance in front of the court house.

Wonderful Prince, a registered Jersey bull owned by D.W. Roads at Leesburg Route 1, became the senior champion yearling at the National Dairy Show in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The article said Wonderful Prince had never participated in a show where it didn’t take the top honors.

A burglary was reported at the Hillsboro Auto Company where the thief or thieves broke into the back of the business and jimmied the connecting door between the office and shop open. The perpetrator(s) left a single dime from the cash register, two coats and a pair of pants in the alley outside of the store.

A poem written by Nina Glenn of Hillsboro, titled “The Little Schoolhouse,” was in the Autumn issue of the “The Singing Quill” magazine. She was also awarded second place out of all the poems submitted to the magazine.

The paper reported that the marshal said his police force on Halloween night would “exercise strictest methods” to protect city property owners from pranks. Five more patrolmen were assigned for the night in the city.

This week in 1965, The Press-Gazette reported that Hillsboro was the home of the 1965 field futurity, open and amateur championships for the Weimaraner Club of America. The event was held at the Indian Creek Wildlife Area near Fayetteville. The article said a crowd of around 400 was expected to attend the event.

A burglary at the Friendly Tavern on Belfast Pike reportedly occurred between 1:30 a.m. when it closed and 8:30 a.m. when it reopened. The article said a cigarette machine and a coin box were opened during a possible search for money.

Hillsboro and Circleville football played to a 6-6 tie in their South Central Ohio League game. The article said both teams had chances to win the game. Circleville had two touchdowns called back due to penalty while Hillsboro had the ball at the 2-yard line but couldn’t break into the end zone.

The yearly Halloween Carnival of the Hillsboro Parent Teacher Association was scheduled to be held at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Some events included a supper that included hot sandwiches and homemade dessert, a golf game, a bumper game and a basketball toss.

This week in 1995, The Press-Gazette reported that the First Presbyterian Church congregation celebrated the 100th anniversary of the first block of foundation for the church building. There was an open house at the church as well as a hymn singing planned by the then-220 members of the congregation.

The Ohio Senate Education Committee considered legislation that would require students aged 18 or younger to pass all four sections of the ninth-grade proficiency test before they were allowed to receive their temporary driving permit or driver’s license.

The Highland County Community Action Organization reminded parents to immunize their children from multiple diseases that “should be extinct” but were not, which included polio, measles and mumps, among others. The article said that studies showed immunizing children is low on priority lists and that needed to change.

A crowd of about 25 percent of Hillsboro’s population attended the Union Stock Yards Co. for a horse auction. The auction brought in $155,450 for the Humane Society and about 116 horses were sold.

The Highland County Community Action Organization celebrated its 30th anniversary with a special recognition dinner at the Greenfield Recreation and Civic Center. There were more than 200 guests in attendance and the themet was “We make a living by what we get, we make a life by what we give.”

A look back at news and advertising items through the years