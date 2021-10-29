Land bank discusses new updates

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation, or land bank, discussed new updates from multiple properties at its monthly meeting Thursday.

There were updates on new properties discussed at the meeting, which are as follows:

Mark Current, the Highland County Community Action Organization housing director, said the Berrysville General Store at 4213 S.R. 73, south of Hillsboro, was brought to the land bank’s attention. He said the only problem with it is that there is no tax delinquency and he said he didn’t know if there’s anything the land bank can do.

Current said there is a state commercial grant coming that would bring in “quite a bit of money.” He said some of it was for land banks and some for brownfield situations, as well as cleanup. He also said the applications and guidelines were originally planned to be released by Oct. 1, but that was moved back until sometime around the end of the year.

There were also updates on properties discussed at previous land bank meetings, which are as follows:

The two parcels on Cinderella Drive were floated to possibly be listed by a real estate agent. Current said he’s seen a lot of property sold and sell “very well” when people from out of town are able to see it’s available.

Current said a parcel at 6855 Dutch St. in Hillsboro was still getting worked on through probate court, and after that a daughter of the owner will transfer the property to the land bank. He also said a neighbor was willing to pay a side lot fee already approved by the board. The parcel has $7,983 in taxes dues and the land is valued at $3,700.

Current said Parcels 26-18-001-010.00, 26-18-001-011.00 and 26-18-001-012.00 in Greenfield, or just outside of Greenfield, are ones the land bank is still looking at. He said the owner of the parcels is deceased.

Current said the owner of a parcel at 453 E. Main St. in Hillsboro wants to donate the property. He said it would be a break-even or the land bank might take a small cost on it and that it won’t change unless the land bank does something with it. He also said the asbestos testing and removal would be about $4,000, the demolition would be around $18,000, and then there would be some small judgment liens too.

Pictured are Highland County commissioner Jeff Duncan (left) and Highland County Community Action Organization Housing Director Mark Current as they discuss county properties. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/10/web1_DSC_0930.jpg Pictured are Highland County commissioner Jeff Duncan (left) and Highland County Community Action Organization Housing Director Mark Current as they discuss county properties. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette