Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

City of Hillsboro U.S. Route 50 Sidewalk Upgrade – This project is seeing new pedestrian facilities installed along U.S. 50 inside the city of Hillsboro between the intersection of Willetsville Pike and West Main Street and the intersection of Greystone Drive and Chillicothe Avenue. It started on Sept. 13. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. The estimated completion date is winter 2021.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 has been reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road since June 21. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

For more information contactthe ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.