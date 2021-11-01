Fatal crash in Clinton County

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash involving two vehicles. The crash occurred on Monday at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Interstate 71 near mile post 42 in Adams Township, Clinton County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Ford Escape was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes (wrong way) of travel on Interstate 71. The driver of the other vehicle, Anthony Sisk, age 51, of Hanceville, Alabama,was operating a 2020 International semi northbound when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Ford Escape was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Clinton County Coroner’s Office. Sisk was transported by ground to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Interstate 71 was closed during the initial investigation and has since reopened. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton-Warren District Fire/EMS, Wilmington Fire/EMS and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted on scene.

The driver’s information of the Ford Escape was not be released as of noon Monday pending next of kin notification.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected factors in the crash, the state patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Submitted by Ohio State Highway Patrol.