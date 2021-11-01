HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 27

ACCIDENT

The police department investigated a crash at the intersection of North High Sreet and Greenfield Pike. Tamara Reed, 57, of Hillsboro, was traveling westbound in a vehicle on Greenfield Pike and entered the intersection of North High Street on a green light. Mitchell Hamblen, 28, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound in a vehicle on North High Street and failed to stop for the red light, striking the vehicle operated by Reed. No injuries were reported. Hamblen was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Oct. 28

ACCIDENT

The police department department investigated a crash in the 300 block of North High Street. John Willis, 29, of Hillsboro, was stationary in a vehicle in the southbound lane of North High Street when his vehicle was backed into by a vehicle driven bt Randall Wallen, 32, of Washington C.H. Wallen was attempting to back from a parking space in front of 301 N High St. and failed to see the stopped traffic behind him. No injuries were reported. Wallen was cited for improper backing.

ARREST/CITATION

Harold Richard Chaney, 33, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.