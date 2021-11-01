GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has relesased the folowing information:

Oct. 25

INCIDENT

A resident in the 500 block of Lyndon Avenue reported a theft of license plates. The icident is under investigation.

Oct. 26

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Autumn Curlonis, 22, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Robert Bergman, 22, Columbus, was arrested for assault.

INCIDENTS/ARREST

At 11:20 a.m., Flagway-12 reported a vehicle drove off without paying for $113.00 in fuel. The incident is under investigation.

At 12:23 p.m., Flagway-12 reported a vehicle drove off without paying for $40.50 in fuel. The incident is under investigation.

At 11:20 p.m., a fight was reported in the 100 block of Smith Street. Subjects were located and it was determined that an assault had occurred. Robert Bergman, 22, Columbus. was arrested for assault.

Oct. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Katrina Bruns, 20, Greenfield, was arrested on an indictment for passing bad checks out of Putnam County.

Steven Williams, 27, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.