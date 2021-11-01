This is an artist’s rendering of a proposed Revolutionary War Memorial that is to be built on the south side of the Highland County Courthouse in Hillsboro. Initiated by Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin with the rendering designed by Jack Bredenfoerder, the plan is to dedicate the memorial on July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the United States. On the right side of the memorial is a Daughters of the American Revolution plaque that currently is located on the south wall of the courthouse. It will be relocated to the memorial. On the left side of the memorial is the proposed Sons of the American Revolution plaque with names of patriots that were born, lived, died or are buried in Highland County. The organizations are currently researching and verifying these patriots. The etching pictures are for early Highland County patriots. The granite will be the same color as the existing War Memorial on the courthouse square. The concrete base for the memorial is in place now where a former war memorial stood. The Highland County Courthouse is the oldest working courthouse in Ohio. The Highlanders SAR Chapter is a 5013c organization. If you would like to donate to the memorial fund, send your check to: Highlanders SAR Chapter Memorial Fund, treasurer Jack Bredenfoerder, 8751 Haverhill Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45236-2119.

