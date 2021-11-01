Ministry combats drug addiction

Another Chance, a nonprofit founded by Chillicothe Zion Baptist Church Pastor J. Troy Gray in 2013, opened a facility on Jefferson Street in Greenfield in March to assist people who are struggling to transition back into society following substance abuse and mental health problems.

“We have all of the clinical expertise the state of Ohio requires to provide services,” said Timothy Stacy, a counselor and group facilitator at Another Chance.

The Greenfield location provides group and individualized counseling sessions to individuals seeking help for substance abuse.

In total, Another Chance Ministry has a 50-bed capacity and works to educate, treat and assist clients.

So far, the faith-based Another Chance has seen 400 men and women graduate from the program.

Sixteen licensed counselors work for Another Chance and four are at the Greenfield location at any given time.

The program is funded through Medicaid, grants and donors.

Another Chance Ministry partners with McClain High School, Whiteoak High School and Chillicothe High School to provide youth counseling. The ministry is also partnered with Adena Health, and CRN Health in Warren, Ohio.

Stacy battled with addiction for 10 years before graduating from the program and going on to be one of its counselors.

“I come from Greenfield, and I’m now teaching in the very building I did my outpatient services in,” said Stacy. “Back then, I would’ve never thought in a million years that I would be placed in the position I’m in now where I’m a counselor and group facilitator.

“Not only that, but I came to the ministry with literally nothing – I was homeless and had no job, no money, and no car,” he said.

Things have changed drastically for the better for Stacy since his struggle with addiction. “Today, I’m married, and I just bought a home in July, and we have a daughter on the way,” he said.

Another Chance provides men and women with an opportunity to recover with a faith-based foundation. Each resident is required to set goals for themselves — with the guidance of counselors and resident advisors — which include a personal goal, a recovery goal, a spiritual goal, and an employment goal. Residents are also required to attend groups, counseling and treatment outside of the house as well as actively engage in in-home individual and group sessions.

Anyone interested in services from Another Chance Ministry can contact the Greenfield location at 937-981-1911 Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Timothy Stacy speaks at a Another Chance event held Saturday in Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/11/web1_Another-Chance-1.jpg Timothy Stacy speaks at a Another Chance event held Saturday in Greenfield. Submitted photo

