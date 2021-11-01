Crafts and food at shopping trail

The Greene Countrie Towne Holiday Shopping Trail will be held in Greenfield on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Money raised from the event will be donated to the clothing funds of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District’s three elementary schools.

“Quite a few crafters and small businesses will be set up in their homes in and around Greenfield,” said Lynn Riggs, a coordinator for the event.

There will be craft and vendor shows at Solid Rock Church of God and Good Shepherd Church. Pulled pork sandwiches will be served, and there will be a bake sale at Solid Rock Church. Chicken-N-Noodle Dinners will be served at Good Shepherd Church.

Holiday open houses will be held at many of the shops in the village, and some florist shops are having door prizes.

Outdoor vendors and crafters will be on the court house square, and there will be door prizes.

Local food trucks will be on South Washington Street, and food is available at The Hometown Diner, Catch 22 Sports Pub, and Cream & Sugar Café on Jefferson St.

There will be a window decorating contest using the event’s “Grateful*Thankful*Blessed” theme.

Photo props will be set up in front of the court house for participants to have pictures taken.

A list of stops and punch cards for the door prize drawings at the court house will be available at the churches, Corner Market, and the courthouse square the morning of the event.

Greenfield holiday event is Saturday