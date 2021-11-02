Jan. 6 accused pleads guilty

A Wilmington man who was at the Jan. 6 Capitol rampage has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

On Friday, Justin Stoll, 41, pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio to “transmission in interstate commerce of a threat to injure” to an individual who believed he should be prosecuted for his role in the Capitol riot in Washington, D.C.

According to court documents, Stoll used the username “Th3RealHuckleberry” on the app Clapper and on YouTube to post videos related to his participation in the Capitol insurrection.

In one such video, it is alleged Stoll asks his viewers whether he should wear a black United States flag shirt to the nation’s capital stating, “Basically, if you are an enemy combatant, you will be shot on sight … I know this is the end-all flag …”

Stoll also allegedly posted videos of himself outside the Capitol with other participants in which he said, among other things, “D.C.’s a war zone”, “You ain’t got enough cops, baby!” and “We are at war at the Capitol …. We have taken the Capitol. This is our country.”

According to the court document, on Jan. 7 Stoll received comments from concerned citizens in response to his YouTube videos, including from one user who said they had saved Stoll’s video.

Stoll responded with a profanity-filled video, in which he said, in part: “If you ever in your (expletive) existence did something to jeopardize taking me away from my family, you will absolutely meet your maker. You can play that for the D.A. in court, I don’t care. If you ever jeopardize me, from being with my family, you will absolutely meet your (expletive) maker, and I will be the one to arrange the meeting.”

Interstate communication of a threat is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison. Tampering with a witness through intimidation carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled yet, but Stoll faces up to five years in prison.

Court alleges Wilmington man made threats to YouTube responders

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

